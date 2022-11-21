Tatar’s strong reaction to Greek Cypriot administration and priests

November 21, 2022

President Tatar’s reaction against the Greek Cypriot administration and the priests

TRNC President Ersin Tatar has reacted to the portrayal of a Turkish woman named Nevcihan Oluşum, who cried out for the pain of her husband killed by the Greek Cypriots in the village of Gaziveren in 1964, as a Greek woman, on the promotional posters of the event organized by the Metropolitan of Constantia and Famagusta and the Greek Youth Organization under the name of “Don’t Forget and Remember” on December 2nd.

Tatar said that black propaganda cannot be accepted and added that the atrocities and massacres in Cyprus cannot be concealed with such lies.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

