SuMart’s 16th November Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

November 21, 2022

Readers mail…
From Susie L Ford…

We had another full house and enjoyed a good night with SuMarts karaoke at the Seabreeze restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy on Wednesday 16th November 2022.

The atmosphere was wonderful with so many eager and happy singers who gave there all and to top it all, we had great fish and chips and brilliant service.

Thank you to Claire and Mehmet and your family and team for making us feel so welcome and looking after us so well.

Don’t forget folks, we are at Seabreeze every Wednesday with our Karaoke Night which is also fish and chip night so come along eat, sing and be happy

Everybody is welcome but don’t forget to book your table because we would hate for you to be disappointed.

So keep singing util we next meet.

Susie Q Xxxx

 

