Susie’s Quiz results for 17th November at the Diiva Restaurant

November 21, 2022

1st TYKE THAT

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was another packed house at Diiva restaurant in Esentepe, for Susie’s Quiz on Thursday 17th November 2022 with the many quizzers eager to get on with the quiz.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Table Top, Danger Zone, The Letter Round which this week was Brands, Music Round and  Bump and Nominate.

The results were:

  • 1st             Tyke That
  • 2nd           Dunne N Dusted
  • 3rd            The Foundations
  • 4th             Fork Handles
  • 5th             The Shebells
  • 6th             Heres Johnny
  • 7th             MCGG
  • 8th             Sevilla
  • 9th             The Socialites
  • And the losing Lemon went to Anglo Swedes!

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for the great service, food and making us feel very welcome.

Thank also to Clarisse for her continued help and support.

Finally thank you to all the quizzers for joining us and do make sure you book your table for the next quiz to ensure you are not disappointed.

Susie Q Xxxx

