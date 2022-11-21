Rotary International President, Jenifer Jones visited the North

Reader’s mail….

Dear Elliott,

The Zone 21 Institute which took place in Limassol was completed with great success. Some three hundred and fifty Rotary Leaders from fourty countries attended the Institute.

After the completion of the Institute, Rotary International President Jennifer Jones visited some Rotary projects in Nicosia and then visited the Turkish Cypriot Rotary Club member.s



The meeting took place in Lefkosa Buyuk Han. She crossed the border through the Ledra Street crossing accompanied by Past Rotary International Director Katerina Kotsali Papadimitriou and Past District Governor Christina Covotsou Patroclou.

Best regards,

Dincer CAGIN

Past Deputy District Governor

Rotary Club of Nicosia Sarayonu

Zone 21+22 Institute Deputy Chair

Editors Note: To read more of this vist to Limassol click here

