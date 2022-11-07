Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 4th November 2022

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford….

We had another great night at Hati’s Cafe, Esentepe for Sumart’s karaoke when we had a great bunch of singers join us on Friday 4th November 2022.

We had excellent singing from everyone and some great fun as well and Hati spoiled us as usual with yummy food which we really enjoyed.

Who can believe it’s November already but Hati’s Café is the place to be on Friday nights at 8.00pm where we have a great atmosphere and enjoyment so thank you Hati for everything.

Thank you all again for joining us and we look forward to seeing you again but please pre-book your meals and seats with Hati to avoid disappointment.

Here’s to the Next time…

Susie Q Xxxx…

