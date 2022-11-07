November 7, 2022

The “Transfer Station and Improved Waste Management Services Project”, funded by the European Union within the Community Development Fourth Grant Program and executed by the Municipality of Girne continues.

 A series of activities are being held throughout the month of November as part of the “Awareness Raising Campaign”. The campaign started on Thursday 3rd November with the “Environmental Cleaning” event held at the Bogaz Picnic area.

On Friday 4th November 2022, saplings were planted in the Girne Olive Orchard Initiative area in Zeytinlik.  Final University, Psychology Department, students participated in the event, and 30 olive saplings were planted.

Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that the work to plant trees and especially olive saplings will continue and that they are working to leave a greener Girne for the future.  Güngördü thanked all citizens who contributed to the tree planting efforts.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Jennifer Jones, President of Rotary International comes to Cyprus

Jennifer Jones, President of Rotary International comes to Cyprus

November 7, 2022
CyprusScene weekly review 5th November 2022

CyprusScene weekly review 5th November 2022

November 7, 2022

You may have missed

A sunny day with archery enthusiasts at a TRNC Archery Competition

A sunny day with archery enthusiasts at a TRNC Archery Competition

November 7, 2022
ACPA/KKSD workshop for making Jewellery from paper

ACPA/KKSD workshop for making Jewellery from paper

November 7, 2022
Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 4th November 2022

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 4th November 2022

November 7, 2022
Girne Olive Orchard “Awareness Campaign” – Saplings Planted

Girne Olive Orchard “Awareness Campaign” – Saplings Planted

November 7, 2022
Susie’s Quiz results for 3rd November at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 3rd November at the Diiva Restaurant

November 7, 2022
Celebrating the “Weeks of the German Language”

Celebrating the “Weeks of the German Language”

November 7, 2022
%d bloggers like this: