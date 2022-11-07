Girne Olive Orchard “Awareness Campaign” – Saplings Planted

The “Transfer Station and Improved Waste Management Services Project”, funded by the European Union within the Community Development Fourth Grant Program and executed by the Municipality of Girne continues.

A series of activities are being held throughout the month of November as part of the “Awareness Raising Campaign”. The campaign started on Thursday 3rd November with the “Environmental Cleaning” event held at the Bogaz Picnic area.

On Friday 4th November 2022, saplings were planted in the Girne Olive Orchard Initiative area in Zeytinlik. Final University, Psychology Department, students participated in the event, and 30 olive saplings were planted.

Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that the work to plant trees and especially olive saplings will continue and that they are working to leave a greener Girne for the future. Güngördü thanked all citizens who contributed to the tree planting efforts.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...