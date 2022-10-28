Susie’s Quiz results for 27th October at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress …..

Hello Readers,

It was a banging good night at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe for Susie’s Quiz on Thursday 27th October 2022 with our quizzers returning eager to take Susie’s challenge again.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, A Table Top, Danger Zone, The Letter Round which this week was the 1980s, Music Round and Bump and Nominate.

The results were

1st Dune N Dusted

2nd The Foundations

3rd The Shebells

4th Best Horny Sex

5th The Lemons

And the famous Lemon went to the Anglo Swedes.

Thank you to all the quizzers for joining us and to Clarisse for your continuous help. Well done all and thank you to Sarah the new barmaid and server at Diiva restaurant.

Finally a big thank you to Ali Raza and his team for the great food and service which is much appreciated.

Happy Birthday Ibo and we hope you had a good night and what a lovely birthday cake.

See you next week you Quizzers and don’t forget to book your table to avoid disappointment

Susie Q Xxxx

