North Cyprus 2023 Supper Club Events Dates

From Laurence Floyd…..

Hi everyone

A month on from that amazing night at the Amphitheatre with Abba Platinum, we thought we would let you all know of the two dates already organised for next year. Artists are contracted, and flights booked for :

Wednesday March 22nd 2023



Essentially Cher – a fabulous performance celebrating the legendary diva Cher

Venue to be confirmed

Wednesday June 21st 2023



It’s a beautiful noise – Neil Diamond

Colony Garden Girne

More details to follow in due course

Best regards

Laurence

