North Cyprus 2023 Supper Club Events Dates
Readers mail….
From Laurence Floyd…..
Hi everyone
A month on from that amazing night at the Amphitheatre with Abba Platinum, we thought we would let you all know of the two dates already organised for next year. Artists are contracted, and flights booked for :
Wednesday March 22nd 2023
Essentially Cher – a fabulous performance celebrating the legendary diva Cher
Venue to be confirmed
Wednesday June 21st 2023
It’s a beautiful noise – Neil Diamond
Colony Garden Girne
More details to follow in due course
Best regards
Laurence