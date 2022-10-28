ARUCAD has changed View of Art in Cyprus – Asim Vehbi

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) Rector, Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi, said in a television program, “Despite people’s negative perspectives on art and design in our region, we have doubled the number of our students. With ARUCAD, people’s perspectives on art have changed in Cyprus.”

Rector Vehbi noted that ARUCAD, which started with the concept of a boutique university and focused on art-design-communication in the region, has a different structure from other universities. Observing that businessman Erbil Arkın aimed to make ARUCAD a sought-after university first in the region and later in the world, Vehbi said, “This year, 3 new departments (Sound Arts Design, Acting, Modern Dance) have been added to ARUCAD under the name of Faculty of Music and Performing Arts.

These are the only such faculties on the island. In addition to our four-year undergraduate programs, we are planning to open an associate degree program for the first time this year. We plan to open the Interior Design associate degree program together with the Furniture Manufacturers Association ‘MSD’. In this way, we will guide the talented young people who produce in their field and train the intermediate staff needed by the sector. With the opening of this department, we will have achieved one of our goals.”

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)



