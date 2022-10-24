FM Ertuğruloğlu said Greek Cypriots see Turkish Cypriots as unequal.

October 25, 2022

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu said that at the root of the Cyprus issue lies the fact that the Greek Cypriots do not see Turkish Cypriots as equal.

Speaking to a foreign media organization, the Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the Greek Cypriots tries to turn Cyprus into a Greek island.

Stating that the Turkish Cypriots are struggling to explain to the whole world that there is no minority on the island as the Greek Cypriots claim, Ertuğruloğlu stated that they are working to make their voices heard on all kinds of international platforms.

Ertuğruloğlu also said that the Turkish Cypriot people will continue to struggle with the motherland Turkey to protect their presence on the island.

Indicating that the Turkish Cypriots do not dream of establishing dominance on the island, the Foreign Minister stated that their only aim is to live side by side with the Greek Cypriots on the island within the framework of mutual respect.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

