Don’t Be A Tosser – Pick up one piece of Rubbish

October 25, 2022

Dont be a tosser picture courtesy of Le Parisian Escargot Anglais and Le Sanglier Marseillais

By Hughjarrs…..

“Don’t be a tosser”. A beautifully crafted double entendre from Mr Ed Platt and Monsieur Frédéric Munsch.  Having started in France, they are now walking from Dover to Dundee picking up litter as they go and encouraging others to follow their example. Their #onepieceofrubbish campaign asks everyone to pick up one piece (at least) of rubbish – and not to throw any away.

By picking it up we become more aware of the amount of litter lying all around us. That insight may encourage us to throw away less, creating a virtuous circle and a much more pleasant environment.

If everyone in Northern Cyprus picked up just one piece of litter a day that would clear up 150 million items in a year!

Is there a clever equivalent, in Turkish, for “Don’t Be a Tosser”?

