By Richard Beale….

Week 6: Over a month into the season now football here in the TRNC is alive and kicking and with the recent rains and cooler weather and now more pleasant conditions to watch a match.

Please find below fixtures for this coming weekend. The matches selected are what I consider to be in ex-pat locations and those marked **** are the “Pick of the bunch”. SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL.

MATCHES KICK OFF 2-30pm UNLESS STATED SL = Super League, L1 = League 1

Sat Oct 29 Dogan Türk Birliği v Göçmenköy İYSK SL Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanir Stadium. Sat Oct 29 Çetinkaya TSK v Miracle Değirmenlik **** SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sat Oct 29 Küçük Kaymaklı v Mağusa Türk Birliği **** SL Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium. Sat Oct 29 Lapta TBSK v Esentepe KKSK **** L1 Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium. Sat Oct 29 Binatli YSK v M Hacıali Yılmazköy L1 Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium Sat Oct 29 P L Gençler Birliği v Dörtyol SK L1 İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium Sat Oct 29 Maraş GBSK v Girne Halk Evi L1 Famağusta Necip Halil Kartal Stadium Sun Oct 30 Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK v Yenicami ASK **** SL Famağusa Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium Sun Oct 30 CB Gençlik Gücü v Gönyeli SK **** SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sun Oct 30 Yeniboğaziçi DSK v Miracle Karşıyaka ASK **** L1 Yeniboğaziçi Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium Sun Oct 30 Düzkaya KOSK v Yenierenköy TSK L1 Çatalköy Nihat Bağcıer Stadium (behind old Tempo Supermarket)

