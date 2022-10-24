Local TRNC Football Fixtures For This Weekend October 29/30.
By Richard Beale….
Week 6: Over a month into the season now football here in the TRNC is alive and kicking and with the recent rains and cooler weather and now more pleasant conditions to watch a match.
Please find below fixtures for this coming weekend. The matches selected are what I consider to be in ex-pat locations and those marked **** are the “Pick of the bunch”. SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL.
MATCHES KICK OFF 2-30pm UNLESS STATED SL = Super League, L1 = League 1
|Sat Oct 29
|Dogan Türk Birliği
|v
|Göçmenköy İYSK
|SL
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanir Stadium.
|Sat Oct 29
|Çetinkaya TSK
|v
|Miracle Değirmenlik ****
|SL
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sat Oct 29
|Küçük Kaymaklı
|v
|Mağusa Türk Birliği ****
|SL
|Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium.
|Sat Oct 29
|Lapta TBSK
|v
|Esentepe KKSK****
|L1
|Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium.
|Sat Oct 29
|Binatli YSK
|v
|M Hacıali Yılmazköy
|L1
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
|Sat Oct 29
|P L Gençler Birliği
|v
|Dörtyol SK
|L1
|İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium
|Sat Oct 29
|Maraş GBSK
|v
|Girne Halk Evi
|L1
|Famağusta Necip Halil Kartal Stadium
|Sun Oct 30
|Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK
|v
|Yenicami ASK****
|SL
|Famağusa Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
|Sun Oct 30
|CB Gençlik Gücü
|v
|Gönyeli SK****
|SL
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sun Oct 30
|Yeniboğaziçi DSK
|v
|Miracle Karşıyaka ASK****
|L1
|Yeniboğaziçi Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium
|Sun Oct 30
|Düzkaya KOSK
|v
|Yenierenköy TSK
|L1
|Çatalköy Nihat Bağcıer Stadium (behind old Tempo Supermarket)