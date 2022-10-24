October 25, 2022

By Richard Beale….

Week 6: Over a month into the season now football here in the TRNC is alive and kicking and with the recent rains and cooler weather and now more pleasant conditions to watch a match.

Please find below fixtures for this coming weekend.  The matches selected are what I consider  to be in ex-pat locations and those marked  **** are the “Pick of the bunch”. SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL.

MATCHES KICK OFF 2-30pm UNLESS  STATED  SL = Super League, L1 = League 1

Sat Oct 29 Dogan Türk Birliği v Göçmenköy İYSK SL Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanir Stadium.
Sat Oct 29 Çetinkaya TSK v Miracle Değirmenlik **** SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sat Oct 29 Küçük Kaymaklı v Mağusa Türk Birliği **** SL Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium. 
Sat Oct 29 Lapta TBSK v Esentepe KKSK**** L1 Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium.
Sat Oct 29 Binatli YSK v M Hacıali Yılmazköy L1 Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
Sat Oct 29 P L Gençler Birliği v Dörtyol SK L1 İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium
Sat Oct 29 Maraş GBSK v Girne Halk Evi L1 Famağusta Necip Halil Kartal Stadium
Sun Oct 30 Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK v Yenicami ASK**** SL Famağusa Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
Sun Oct 30 CB Gençlik Gücü v Gönyeli SK**** SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sun Oct 30 Yeniboğaziçi DSK  Miracle Karşıyaka ASK**** L1 Yeniboğaziçi Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium
Sun Oct 30 Düzkaya KOSK v Yenierenköy TSK L1 Çatalköy Nihat Bağcıer Stadium (behind old Tempo Supermarket)
