Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 14th October 2022

It was a great night for Sumart’s Karaoke at Hatis Cafe, Esentepe on Friday 14th October 2022 when we had some super singers giving their all with some brilliant singing with lots of talent.

Hati served us well with some wonderful food and great service in a very warm and cosy atmosphere.

Thank you, Hati for everything and your work so very hard and it is much appreciated by everybody.

Please do come and join us every Friday night at Hati’s Karaoke which starts at 8.00 pm and please book your table and pre-order your food with Hati to avoid disappointment.

Susie Q Xxx

We had gorgeous food as always with mezes and chicken dishes and for me, Hati’s special chicken is without a doubt my favourite choice.

As I said it was a great nights entertainment for all with much dancing and singing with great songs in Turkish , Russian and English and we provided music for every song chosen!

Thank you to the lovely Hati as always for your kindness, warmth and hospitality in making everyone feel at home.

Finally thank you all for joining us and do please book you seat for the next time you want to join us, as it gets busy and we don’t want you to be disappointed.

Keep Singing

SUSIE Q XXX

