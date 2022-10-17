Local Football Fixtures For This Weekend October 21/22 and 23.

October 17, 2022

By Richard Beale….

Week 5: Nearly a month into the season now football here in the TRNC is alive and kicking and with the recent rains and cooler weather and now more pleasant conditions to watch a match.

Please find below fixtures for this coming weekend.  The matches selected are what I consider  to be in ex-pat locations and those marked  **** are the “Pick of the bunch”. SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL.

MATCHES KICK OFF 3-30pm UNLESS  STATED  SL = Super League, L1 = League 1

Fri  Oct 21 Göçmenköy İYSK v Mesarya SK SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium  kick off 7-00pm
Sat Oct 22 Yenicami AK v Cihangir GSK **** SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sat Oct 22 Mağusa Türk Gücü v CB Gençlik Gücü **** SL Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium. 
Sat Oct 22 Türk Ocak v Çetinkaya TSK SL Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanir Stadium.
Sat Oct 22 Gönyeli SK v Doğan Türk Birliği SL Gönyeli Stadium
Sat Oct 22 Esentepe KKSK v İncirli SK L1 Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium
Sat Oct 22 Baf Ülkü Yurdu v Düzkaya KOSK**** L1 Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
Sat Oct 22 Yenierenköy TSK v Binaltı YSK L1 Yenierenköy 8 Ağustos Stadium
Sat Oct 22 M Karşıyaka ASK v Lapta TBSK**** L1 Karşıyaka Şengül Töreham Stadium
Sun Oct 23 Girne Halk Evi  Yalova SK**** L1 Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanir Stadium.
