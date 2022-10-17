Local Football Fixtures For This Weekend October 21/22 and 23.
By Richard Beale….
Week 5: Nearly a month into the season now football here in the TRNC is alive and kicking and with the recent rains and cooler weather and now more pleasant conditions to watch a match.
Please find below fixtures for this coming weekend. The matches selected are what I consider to be in ex-pat locations and those marked **** are the “Pick of the bunch”. SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL.
MATCHES KICK OFF 3-30pm UNLESS STATED SL = Super League, L1 = League 1
|Fri Oct 21
|Göçmenköy İYSK
|v
|Mesarya SK
|SL
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium kick off 7-00pm
|Sat Oct 22
|Yenicami AK
|v
|Cihangir GSK ****
|SL
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sat Oct 22
|Mağusa Türk Gücü
|v
|CB Gençlik Gücü ****
|SL
|Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium.
|Sat Oct 22
|Türk Ocak
|v
|Çetinkaya TSK
|SL
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanir Stadium.
|Sat Oct 22
|Gönyeli SK
|v
|Doğan Türk Birliği
|SL
|Gönyeli Stadium
|Sat Oct 22
|Esentepe KKSK
|v
|İncirli SK
|L1
|Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium
|Sat Oct 22
|Baf Ülkü Yurdu
|v
|Düzkaya KOSK****
|L1
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
|Sat Oct 22
|Yenierenköy TSK
|v
|Binaltı YSK
|L1
|Yenierenköy 8 Ağustos Stadium
|Sat Oct 22
|M Karşıyaka ASK
|v
|Lapta TBSK****
|L1
|Karşıyaka Şengül Töreham Stadium
|Sun Oct 23
|Girne Halk Evi
|v
|Yalova SK****
|L1
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanir Stadium.