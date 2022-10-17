Local Football Fixtures For This Weekend October 21/22 and 23.

By Richard Beale….

Week 5: Nearly a month into the season now football here in the TRNC is alive and kicking and with the recent rains and cooler weather and now more pleasant conditions to watch a match.

Please find below fixtures for this coming weekend. The matches selected are what I consider to be in ex-pat locations and those marked **** are the “Pick of the bunch”. SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL.

MATCHES KICK OFF 3-30pm UNLESS STATED SL = Super League, L1 = League 1

Fri Oct 21 Göçmenköy İYSK v Mesarya SK SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium kick off 7-00pm Sat Oct 22 Yenicami AK v Cihangir GSK **** SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sat Oct 22 Mağusa Türk Gücü v CB Gençlik Gücü **** SL Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium. Sat Oct 22 Türk Ocak v Çetinkaya TSK SL Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanir Stadium. Sat Oct 22 Gönyeli SK v Doğan Türk Birliği SL Gönyeli Stadium Sat Oct 22 Esentepe KKSK v İncirli SK L1 Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium Sat Oct 22 Baf Ülkü Yurdu v Düzkaya KOSK **** L1 Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium Sat Oct 22 Yenierenköy TSK v Binaltı YSK L1 Yenierenköy 8 Ağustos Stadium Sat Oct 22 M Karşıyaka ASK v Lapta TBSK **** L1 Karşıyaka Şengül Töreham Stadium Sun Oct 23 Girne Halk Evi v Yalova SK **** L1 Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanir Stadium.

