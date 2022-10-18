October 18, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was another great packed night at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe for Susie’s Quiz on Thursday 13th October 2022 with all the quizzers just raring to make a start.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Letter Round, Bump, A Table Top, A Music Round and Nominate!

The results were:

  • 1st      The Shebells
  • 2nd     Dunne N Dusted
  • 3rd      Tyke That
  • 4th       Heres Johnny
  • 5th       Fork Handles
  • 6th       Socialites
  • 7th       Debs Dudes
  • 8th       Anglo Swedes
  • 9th       Just The 2 of Us Plus 1
  • 10th      5=0 (Ibo)
  • And the Famous Lemon went to The Flappers

We also held a special round called the dance challenge, with belly dancing, rock and rolling and it was so much fun to watch!

Again thank you lovely people for joining us and we had a great atmosphere and team spirit for this event

Thank you also to Ali Raza and his team for looking after us so well and also Clarisse for her continual help

See You Next Week!

Susie Q  Xxxx  

2nd DUNNE N DUSTED
3rd TYKE THAT
4th HERES JOHNNY
5th FORK HANDLES
7th DEBS DUDES
8TH ANGLO SWEDES
9th JUST THE 2 OF US PLUS 1
FLAPPERS with the LEMON

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 14th October 2022

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 14th October 2022

October 17, 2022
Local Football Fixtures For This Weekend October 21/22 and 23.

Local Football Fixtures For This Weekend October 21/22 and 23.

October 17, 2022

You may have missed

Susie’s Quiz results for 13th October at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 13th October at the Diiva Restaurant

October 18, 2022
Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 14th October 2022

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 14th October 2022

October 17, 2022
Local Football Fixtures For This Weekend October 21/22 and 23.

Local Football Fixtures For This Weekend October 21/22 and 23.

October 17, 2022
Peace art performance and exhibition at Rustems Hall

Peace art performance and exhibition at Rustems Hall

October 17, 2022
Sumarts 12th October Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Sumarts 12th October Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

October 17, 2022
Smash And Grab Esentepe Are Back On Track

Smash And Grab Esentepe Are Back On Track

October 17, 2022
%d bloggers like this: