Susie’s Quiz results for 13th October at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was another great packed night at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe for Susie’s Quiz on Thursday 13th October 2022 with all the quizzers just raring to make a start.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Letter Round, Bump, A Table Top, A Music Round and Nominate!

The results were:

1st The Shebells

2nd Dunne N Dusted

3rd Tyke That

4th Heres Johnny

5th Fork Handles

6th Socialites

7th Debs Dudes

8th Anglo Swedes

9th Just The 2 of Us Plus 1

10th 5=0 (Ibo)

And the Famous Lemon went to The Flappers

We also held a special round called the dance challenge, with belly dancing, rock and rolling and it was so much fun to watch!

Again thank you lovely people for joining us and we had a great atmosphere and team spirit for this event

Thank you also to Ali Raza and his team for looking after us so well and also Clarisse for her continual help

See You Next Week!

Susie Q Xxxx

2nd DUNNE N DUSTED 3rd TYKE THAT 4th HERES JOHNNY 5th FORK HANDLES 7th DEBS DUDES 8TH ANGLO SWEDES 9th JUST THE 2 OF US PLUS 1 FLAPPERS with the LEMON

Like this: Like Loading...