Susie’s Quiz results for 13th October at the Diiva Restaurant
Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….
Hello Readers,
It was another great packed night at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe for Susie’s Quiz on Thursday 13th October 2022 with all the quizzers just raring to make a start.
The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Letter Round, Bump, A Table Top, A Music Round and Nominate!
The results were:
- 1st The Shebells
- 2nd Dunne N Dusted
- 3rd Tyke That
- 4th Heres Johnny
- 5th Fork Handles
- 6th Socialites
- 7th Debs Dudes
- 8th Anglo Swedes
- 9th Just The 2 of Us Plus 1
- 10th 5=0 (Ibo)
- And the Famous Lemon went to The Flappers
We also held a special round called the dance challenge, with belly dancing, rock and rolling and it was so much fun to watch!
Again thank you lovely people for joining us and we had a great atmosphere and team spirit for this event
Thank you also to Ali Raza and his team for looking after us so well and also Clarisse for her continual help
See You Next Week!
Susie Q Xxxx