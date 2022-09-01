Ertuğruloğlu meets Çavuşoğlu and Akar in Ankara

TRNC Foreign Affairs Minister, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, met with Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Turkish Minister of National Defence, Hulusi Akar, in Ankara.

Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu attended the lunch given in his honour by Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, during his visit. At the dinner, which was attended by the delegations of the two countries, the developments regarding the Cyprus issue and the envisaged contacts within the scope of the New York visit to be held in September were evaluated.

The Minister of National Defence of Türkiye, Hulusi Akar, and his accompanying TAF (Turkish Armed Forces) Command Echelon also came together with the Ministers of Defence and Deputy Ministers of friendly and brotherly countries at the National Defence University Military Academy.

Turkish Minister Akar met with TRNC Foreign Minister, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan, Gen. Zakir Hasanov, Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Major General Sultan Kemaleddinov, Deputy Minister of Defence of Kyrgyzstan, Brigadier General Akylbek İbraev and Deputy Minister of Defence of Uzbekistan, Colonel Hamdan Karşıyev, at the meeting held at the National Defence University Military Academy.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

