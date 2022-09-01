Children meet ‘Kırpık’ from Sesame Street

The summer holidays workshops run by Girne Municipality have ended with a puppet show.

Hanife Tayyareci’s puppet show while entertaining the children was also admired for its didactic messages. The free show held on Friday 26th August at Sevim Ebeoğlu Peace Park not only captured the full attention of the children but received full marks from the parents also.

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Supervisor Misli Kadıoğlu said the workshops had started on the 16th of June and were attended by hundreds of children in the 3 months. They were engaged in some 20 activities like cultural trips, handicraft workshops, sports, and beach games. As the summer holidays workshops came to an end the Municipality was already planning three monthly courses and workshops at the Social Life Centre. The program for those will be announced in the coming days.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said: “We are happy because so many attended”.

Güngördü said that they were providing cultural, artistic, and sports activities for the children to make good use of their leisure time while they mixed and socialised with their friends, made new ones, experiencing and learning to share and to love people, nature, and animals.

The free summer holiday activities were organised every year as part of the ‘social municipality’ program to create equal opportunities for everyone and open to all children. He hoped that in this way they were helping the children to grow up into social, self-confident and successful individuals. The intense interest shown in the activities was extremely satisfying.

Güngördü thanked the Social Affairs Branch who had prepared the program and all the personnel and trainers who contributed to the implementation of the events.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

