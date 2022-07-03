CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 231 has arrived
By Chris Elliott….
Life is becoming more difficult with Margaret Sheard going back into hospital and me being away from the desk daily to visit her so sorry the newspaper is still limited in size and a wee bit late arriving in your hands For those kind readers who may like to help and support Margaret Sheard who is being treated for cancer, they can donate to her health care fund, on this link https://gofund.me/113a98a4
May we take this opportunity of thanking all our contributors for their continued support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and we look forward to receiving more news and reviews as early as possible so we can share them with our readers and followers worldwide.
Issue 231 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper by clicking here:
For those readers who wish to read past news and reviews from our wide selection of e-newspapers, please click below in the listing to make your selection
