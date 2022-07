Local Football Matches For July 6/7/8/15/16 And 17.

By Richard Beale………..

Due to the Bayram Holiday, there are no matches next weekend July 9/10. There are some matches that will be played on July 6/7 and 8th. I have also shown matches for the following weekend July 15/16/17.. Below are matches in what I think are, in ex-pat areas.

MATCHES KICK OFF 6-00pm UNLESS STATED

Wed July 6 Akdeniz KSD v Kalkanlı SK Lapta Şht Şevket Kadır Stadium Wed July 6 Bahçeli SK v Şirinevler YSK Çatalköy Nihat Bağcier Stadium (behind old Tempo Supermarket) Wed July 6 Autorite Civisil v SFC Boğaziçi SK Geçitkale Stadium Wed July 6

Kaplıca Karadeniz 61 v Bafra SK Mehmetçik Stadium Thur July 7 Tatlısu Seracılar GSK v Ötüken TKOSK Tatlısu Rauf Raıf Denktaş Stadium Thur July 7 Yarköy PGSK v Ardahan SD Kaplıca Emre Genç Stadium Fri July 8 Çamlıbel SKD v Mevlevi SK Lapta Şht Şevket Kadır Stadium Fri July 8 Mutluyaka HSK v Alaniçi YSK Geçitkale Stadium Fri July 8 Dipkarpaz TSK v Ergazı GSK Dipkarpaz Stadium Fri July 15 Bahçeli SK v Serhatköy SK Çatalköy Nihat Bağcıer Stadium (Behind Old Tempo Supermarket) Fri July 15 Ardahan SD v Dipkarpaz TSK Geçitkale Stadium Sat July 16 Alaköy SKKD v Pınarbaşı CSK Lefkoşa Training Stadium (by Atatürk Stadium) Sat July 16 Tatlısu Seracılar GSK v Mutluyaka HSK Tatlısu Rauf Raıf Denktaş Stadium Sat July 16 Ergazi GSK v Kaplıca Karadeniz 61 Akova Eray Vudalı Stadium (Akova is just up the road left from the Geçitkale roundabout. MATCH OF THE DAY. Sun July 17 Çamlıbel SKD v Yeşil Harnup Kozanköy Lapta Şht Şevket Kadır Stadium Sun July 17 SFC Boğaziçi v Alaniçi YSK Geçitkale Stadium Sun July 17 Yarköy PGSK v Bafra SK Kaplıca Emre Genç Stadium

