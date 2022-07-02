LATE GOAL BREAKS TATLISU HEARTS

By Richard Beale….

An 83rd-minute goal from Bogaziçi player-coach ERTAN BULUT gave the Group leaders a slender win in a hard-fought tight encounter played at the Geçitkale Stadium.

Result: SFC BOĞAZİÇİ 1 TATLISU SERACILAR GSK 0

Saturday July 1: Iktisatbank BTM League 2, Group: Geçitkale Stadium.

It was hard lines on Tatlısu, whose game had a game plan, nullifying the free scoring group leaders, it almost worked, it would have been a deserved point, but in the end, the late Ertan goal broke Tatlısu’s hearts.

There were few chances for either side in the match, with Tatlısu shading the first half and Boğaziçi enjoying the majority of the second half. Though there was little goalmouth action I never felt the match was boring, it was absorbing, with both teams putting in a good shift in warm conditions. The match though frequently stopping for injuries and fouls was played in good spirits and was excellently controlled by referee Emre Öztaşlı.

Tatlısu welcomed back their “talisman and inspirational player” IBRAHIM ÇELİK his first start of the season after a pre-season injury. He was magnificent, starting in midfield, he was everywhere and showed he hasn’t lost his speed, such a shame that he has missed the opening 5 games this season, I think Tatlısu would probably be Group leaders.

Boğaziçi “talisman” their top goalscorer ABDULLAH BENGİ, was well marked by Tatlısu defender Mehmet Bebek, who gave the talented forward little joy all through the match.

In fact, Tatlısu’s defence of Mehmet, Hakan, Barış, and Ahmet was very secure all through the match, they lapsed once which led to the only goal.

The opening 20 minutes were uneventful Tatlısu’s only chances of the match came in a 5-minute period of the first half. In the 22nd minute, Ramazan played a short corner to Ibrahim Çelik who cut into the box before shooting just wide of Boğaziçi’s left-hand post. In the 27th minute, Boğaziçi goalkeeper Berke made a good save at his right-hand post pushing a free-kick away for a corner.

Tatlısu goalkeeper Ümit made a brilliant diving save in the 36th minute flinging himself to his right to palm away a Hasan Aktaş close-range effort. HALF TIME SCORE : 0-0.

Tatlısu in the blue strip

Tatlısu had worked hard in the first half, knocking the group leaders out of their stride, frustrating them and during the interval, the Boğaziçi Coach was heard to be giving his team a right Alex Fergusson “hairdryer treatment”.

The rollicking seemed to have woken up Boğaziçi as they came into more possession of the ball but without creating any chances what’s so ever, the same could be said for Tatlısu with both goalkeepers having little to do.

With Tatlısu quite content to run the clock down the game looked like it would meander and peter out for a draw, however, their concentration lapsed in the 83rd for the only time in the match. The goal game was a result of an unnecessary foul by Mehmet on Ümit just outside the box on the left-hand side. Substitute İbrahim Okur with his first touch of the game spotted ERTAN BULUT loosely marked with Hakan being caught on the wrong side, the player-coach beat Ümit with a low shot which beat the goalkeeper on his left-hand side. 1-0.

It was Tatlısu’s turn to be frustrated, as players flopped to the ground or buried their heads in their hands, unfortunately, they could not find the equaliser and returned home empty-handed. FULL TIME SCORE : 1-0.

TATLISU NEXT MATCH – Thursday July 7, HOME v ÖTÜKEN TKOSK, kick off 6-00pm at Tatlisu Rauf Raıf Denktaş Stadium.

