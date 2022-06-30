Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 14th June 2022

June 30, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….

Hello readers,

We had a good night for Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Cafe, Esentepe on Friday, 24th June 2022 with a good crowd turning up all eager to enjoy the evening.

On the menu, tonight was a yummy meze followed by chicken kleftiko and again, spoiled rotten by Hati with champagne and a beautiful anniversary celebration and  birthday cake for Martin and I, Thank you Hati so very much for making us feel so special and loved x

Thank  to all the guests who joined us tonight and for singing your hearts out including some very interesting opera singing as well tonight

Thank you again, Hati for hosting us and making everyone feel so welcome and very much at home but sadly the night was cut short when the heavens opened and it poured down forcing us to leave the garden and seek shelter inside the cafe.

See you all on Tuesdays or Fridays for good food, good company and good singing but don’t forget to book your place with Hati or I to avoid disappointment.

Susie Q Xxxx

