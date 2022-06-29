Olgun: Two equal parties will lead to sustainable reconciliation

Olgun: “A sustainable reconciliation can only be achieved in Cyprus with the equivalence of two equal parties”

President Ersin Tatar received the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus Colin Stewart. The President’s Special Representative M. Ergün Olgun was also present in the meeting.

In his statement to the press following the meeting, Olgun said that the meeting where the 6-month report of the UN Security Council on Cyprus to be discussed will be held in New York and that the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Stewart will present a report at this meeting. Olgun also expressed the importance of this report for the Turkish Cypriot side.

Olgun said that sustainable agreement in Cyprus can only be possible through the confirmation of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the sides.

Furthermore, Olgun pointed out that we are dealing with a Greek state which occupied the Republic of Cyprus and claims that it is the sole owner of the island. Equality can only be possible through an agreement between the two states. Stressing that there is a serious lack of confidence between the two sides, Olgun said trust can only be possible through mutual respect.

“We are not denying the Greek Cypriot side’s rights. However, they should also acknowledge that the Turkish Cypriots have a right to possess their own state,” Olgun said.

Olgun stressed that they conveyed to Stewart that the embargoes imposed on the Turkish Cypriots were seriously abused the trust between the two sides, and the lifting of the embargoes will help to build trust between the two sides.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

