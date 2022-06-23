Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay to make contacts in the TRNC

Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay will make a series of contacts in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on 23-25 ​​June.

Oktay, who will arrive in our country at 11:00 today 23rd June, and will meet with TRNC President Ersin Tatar at 11:30 am, and they will hold a joint press statement at the President Palace later today. Afterward, Fuat Oktay will meet with the Speaker of the Parliament Zorlu Töre at 13.00 pm. Later in the afternoon, Oktay will visit Prime Minister Ünal Üstel at 17.00 pm.

Oktay will attend the Program Launch of the Union of Turkish Municipalities and the Union of Turkish Cypriot Municipalities at 19.30 pm.

Tomorrow 24th June, Fuat Oktay will participate in the “Entrepreneurship Grant Scheme Program” to be held in the conference hall of the TRNC Development Bank at 11:00 am and will meet with young athletes afterward.

As part of the visit, Oktay will hold inspections at the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Academic Unit Campus of the Social Sciences University of Ankara at 14:00 pm on Friday 25th June. Oktay will visit Beyarmudu Municipality and will meet with women producers and entrepreneurs there.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

