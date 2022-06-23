New measures for Covid-19 control at 22nd June 2022

June 23, 2022

New decisions taken by the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee within the framework of coronavirus measures have been announced.

People will be able to enter the country without the requirement to take a Covid-19 test regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated.

People can continue to cross at inland crossings without the requirement to take a Covid-19 test.

According to the decisions announced on Wednesday 22nd June, the use of masks will be mandatory in crowded meetings and organizations to be held in closed areas.

Those who show symptoms will wear a mask and carry out an antigen test.

If the antigen test result is positive, a PCR test will be carried out.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

