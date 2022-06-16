14th June Karaoke Night at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe

June 16, 2022

Readers mail….
From Susie L Ford….

We had a great little night at Hati’s Café, Esentepe with Sumarts Karaoke on Tuesday 14th June 2022.

There was great singing tonight from Elvis to Tom Jones, Radiohead, James blunt, Cher, and many more by our karaoke singers who are always brilliant and so talented.

On Hati’s menu for the night there were salads, bangers, and mash, and fresh melon which was so yummy as always. Please can I have some more Hati?

Thank you to Hati as always for hosting us for our Karaoke and a big thank you to you all for joining us and for your splendid singing. 

See you all again on Friday for another Karaoke night at Hati’s Café and everybody is welcome, but please pre-book and order your meals to avoid disappointment

Susie Q Xxxx

 

