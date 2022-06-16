ARUCAD extends deadline for design competition

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) has delayed the deadline of their traditional design competition for High School students until the 15th of July 2022. The theme for competition in its 3rd year is: “We can halt the climate crisis”.

The competition aims to gauge the feelings of the younger generation to the problems of climate change, to observe their perspectives on the immediate future of the earth, and also to encourage new artistic visions in them. Applications are invited from High School students from Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, or elsewhere.

The competition is open to a variety of studies in different disciplines on the climate crisis. Paintings, photographs, videos, digital paintings, posters, comic books, ceramics, sculptures, or a combination of these are acceptable.

The total prize money for the winners this year has been fixed at 30,000 TL.

– First place: 10,000TL

– Second place: 7,500 TL

– Third place: 5,000 TL

– Two Special Jury prizes: 2,500 TL each

– 1st place social media prize: 1,250 TL

– Runner-up social media prize: 750 TL

– 3rd place social media prize: 500 TL.

As well as these prizes the schools of the winners will receive a total of 10,000 TL for their art studios.

Applications and further information about the competition can be obtained at: arucad.edu.tr or on WhatsApp 0533 820 21 83.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)

Like this: Like Loading...