Photographic exhibition ‘arada-ara/Hiatus’ at ARUCAD Art Space

The solo exhibition by Assist. Prof. Dr. İsmail Gökçe, Head of the Photography and Video Department and photography artist from Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD), deals with ideas of loneliness, time and purgatory.

One’s attention is drawn to the use of light in the perception of loneliness, silence and time in Gökçe’s photographs which draw heavily on cinematographic effects.

Academician Pervin Yiğit writing about the photographs of the artist says: “When we split the concept of what we call time we limit it to the past, present and the future. But here,the photographs are dominated by the absence of time such that all three states are encapsulated in a code that leaves us face to face with inhumanity, desertion and loss but still manages to show us the contrast before time”.

The exhibition will be launched with a cocktail party at 19:00 on Tuesday 14th June at Müftü Raci Efendi Sokak in Lefkosa and run until 10th August 1922.

