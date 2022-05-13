President Tatar Approves Üstel Cabinet

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel presented to President Ersin Tatar the cabinet of the UBP-DP-YDP coalition government which is the 28th government of the TRNC. Accordingly, the new cabinet is as follows:
- Prime Minister Ünal Üstel (UBP),
- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu (DP),
- Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı (YDP),
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu (UBP),
- Minister of Finance Sunat Atun (UBP),
- Minister of Interior Ziya Öztürkler (UBP),
- Minister of National Education Nazım Çavuşoğlu (UBP),
- Minister of Economy and Energy Olgun Amcaoğlu (UBP),
- Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Dursun Oğuz (UBP),
- Minister of Health İzlem Gürçağ (UBP),
- Minister of Labor and Social Security Hasan Taçoy (UBP).
Source: TRNC Public Information Office
