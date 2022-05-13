President Tatar Approves Üstel Cabinet

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel presented to President Ersin Tatar the cabinet of the UBP-DP-YDP coalition government which is the 28th government of the TRNC. Accordingly, the new cabinet is as follows:

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel (UBP),

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu (DP),

Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı (YDP),

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu (UBP),

Minister of Finance Sunat Atun (UBP),

Minister of Interior Ziya Öztürkler (UBP),

Minister of National Education Nazım Çavuşoğlu (UBP),

Minister of Economy and Energy Olgun Amcaoğlu (UBP),

Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Dursun Oğuz (UBP),

Minister of Health İzlem Gürçağ (UBP),

Minister of Labor and Social Security Hasan Taçoy (UBP).

Source: TRNC Public Information Office