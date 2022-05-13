Susie’s Quiz results for 12th May at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

Hello Readers,

It was another fantastic night for Susie’s Quiz at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on 12th May 2022!

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Letter Round which this week was 1970, Danger Zone, Music Round, Bump and Nominate

The results were:

1 st Dunne N Dusted

Dunne N Dusted 2nd The Socialites

3rd Tyke That

4th Fork Handles

5th The Shebells

6th Tyke This

7th Heres Johnny

And the Famous Lemon went to Oatcakes N Scouse

Thank you all for joining us and to Katie Bell and Kath Gardener for all your help this week.

To Ali Raza and his team we say a big thank you for hosting us.

See you all next week and we are half booked already, so do book your place without delay to avoid the disappointment of not being able to join us.

Keep Quizzing or Shut Ya Gob

Susie Q Xxxxx