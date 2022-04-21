ATA visit Taskent again – this time to listen to the Beatles

Members and guests of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA) re-visited the Taskent Wildlife Park on Sunday 17th April to listen to songs of the Beatles performed by the Lefkosa Belediye Orkestrasi. So popular was this event that the ATA had to put on extra buses to cater for all those that wanted to experience this unique opportunity in such a wonderful setting.

With glorious weather, fantastic views, fabulous picnics and pleasant music drifting through the afternoon air, ATA members and guests were soon singing and dancing away to Beatles song after Beatles song, sung by Serdar Tuksal

ATA members Ann Moylan and Heather Martin said “days like today are what the ATA is all about, supporting local organisations and charities, making new friends, not forgetting having a FUN day out in such a glorious setting. Please can the ATA have more events like this!”.

ATA Event organiser Debbie Bird said she was pleased members were able to return to Taskent Wildlife Park following their successful visit last January, this time for a cultural event and also to be able to make another financial donation to the Wildlife Park.

