Girne and Adana Municipalities renew their twinning protocol

Mayors Nidai Güngördü for Girne and Zeydan Karalar for Adana Metropolitan Municipality signed the protocol in Adana.

Mayor Güngördü and his Deputy Director Hüseyin Köle left for Adana early morning 20th April for a one day trip.

At the meeting the two Mayors also discussed details and technical issues of a recreational project to be held in Girne. Güngördü said they were extremely pleased to be visiting Adana and excited about the new project. He emphasised the importance of perpetuating such activities.

The trip also provided the opportunity to observe some of the Metropolitan Municipality facilities in Adana, at first hand. The ‘Intention Academy’ and ‘Payhane Kitchen Studio and Cafe’, both established to provide professions to women, were visited.

Studies and preparations for the recreational project in Girne are being carried out following an agreement between the Municipality Unions of Türkiye and Northern Cyprus for the Türkiye Municipalities to support their TRNC counterparts.

Source (Turkish): Girne Muinici[pality