Tervetuloa Hotel serves ATA a meal to be remembered

Members and guests of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA) descended on mass to the ever-popular Turkish Cypriot restaurant Tervetuloa in Alsancak for their monthly social meal in March.

Owned by Afet, the Tervetuloa provided everyone with a wonderful array of food from mezzes to brandy and coffee, her hospitality was true Turkish Cypriot at its best.

Organised by ATA members Ann and Steve Lee, .members and guests were treated to some of the most delicious food imaginable, Ann said ‘this is mine and Steve’s favourite restaurant and judging by the number of people who have told me today that they will be back very soon to taste something else – can’t be bad, can it!’

So pleased with the ATA’s organisation of the meal and after seeing first-hand how the ATA operates, Afet said she had no hesitation to sign up to become an ATA Discount Provider and to collect bottle tops for the ATA’s recycling scheme. ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd thanked Afet for offering to help the ATA and said ‘today Afet and her staff have gone out of their way to show genuine Turkish Cypriot hospitality to everyone at today’s social meal and ATA members look forward to repaying her hospitality many times over in the future.

Once again we sold out an activity which even if we could have doubled the numbers able to attend wouldn’t have been enough so good is the reputation the Tervetuloa has – which is a credit to Afet’.

