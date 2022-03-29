Bıldırcın (Little Bird) gets Esentepe Flying!

By Richard Beale….

Esentepe teenage star HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ (nickname Bıldırcın which translates to little bird like a quail or grouse, that’s is fast along the ground !). That sums him up aptly as he was the match-winner scoring 2 goals and all afternoon was a constant threat and menace to the harassed Yalova defenders.

Details : YALOVA SK 1 ESENTEPE KKSK 2

Sunday March 27, 2022; AKSA League 1: Bostancı Tahin Mertekçi Stadium.

It was a happy return back to Esentepe from Bostancı, near Güzelyurt for the team and its supporters as this was one of the longest away trips of the season. 3 welcomed points have put the team in 7th place, just outside the promotion “play off” places but for Yalova they have dropped to 3rd from the bottom. Yalova is never an easy place to come to but this was a deserved Esentepe win against opposition that have not won in 11 matches and it showed as they were poor, bereft of ideas, and lacking in confidence.

Yalova created very little and Esentepe goalkeeper Onur had relatively little to do indeed if Esentepe took their chances could have won by a greater margin.

HÜSEYIN DEYNEKLİ Esentepe 18year rising star, scored the two goals, both assisted by Captain Eser Kan. Yalova”s defence was the latest team not to be able to cope with “Bıldırcın’s” lightning pace, Esentepe will do well to hold onto Hüseyin in the summer as I am sure many Super League teams are keeping tabs on him.

The first half was a poor affair, with no team seemly wanting to retain possession of the ball, which spent a lot of time in the air. Esentepe created a couple of chances with midfielder Ilyas Niyazi orchestrating their moves often looking for Hüseyin Deynekli’s pace.

HUSEYİN DEYNEKLİ (Bıldırcın little bird) is flying celebrating both his goals.

In the 18th minute, a through ball from Eser had Hüseyin Deynekli (Bıldırcın) harrying after it the Yalova goalkeeper Hüseyin Hanlap just managing to get a toe to it in the nick of time.

Ilyas then found Bıldırcın with a good pass in the area where the little forward got in a shot that brought keeper Hüseyin to his knees.

Just before the break that boy again Bıldırcın brought a good save from Hüseyin springing to his left to block the Esentepe forwards shot. HALF TIME SCORE: 0-0

Esentepe carried on where they left off in the opening minutes of the second half Eser set up Salih whose close range effort was deflected for a corner, from that set piece Ismet shot outside the box again took a deflection.

In the 51st minute, Eser set Bıldırcın away down the right as defender Sergülen and goalkeeper Hüseyin came out to challenge the speedy Esentepe striker who was driven wide so his shot went into the side netting.

In the 54th minute Esentepe pressure was rewarded when they took the lead after being awarded a free kick just outside the box. Captain Eser Kan effort hit the underside of the Yalova crossbar with goalkeeper Hüseyin well beaten the ball rebounded to an unmarked HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ who reacted quickly to hook the ball into an empty net. Yalova appealed that the Esentepe forward was in an offside position but the goal stood. 0-1

In the 65th minute, Yalova had a rare goalscoring opportunity when Mehmet set up Hakan in a good position but he lobbed the ball past Onur’s left hand post.

At the other end, Eser and Emre both had shots comfortably saved by goalkeeper Hüseyin.

Despite being only 4ft nothing, Bıldırcın climbed high in the 82nd minute to head an Eser free kick into the arms of Hüseyin.

Bıldırcın was not to be denied as he increased Esentepe lead in the 85th minute, after Tuğra sent Eser away on the right the Captain put in a perfect low cross that HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ fastened onto to beat Hüseyin and record his 9th goal of the season. 0-2.

In the last 5 minutes, Esentepe made a number of replacements but this seemed to unsettle the team as Yalova enjoyed their best spell of the match.

In the 88th minute Okan gave away an unnecessary corner, from that following a series of clearances and ricochet MEHMET KUM was on hand to apply the final touch. 1-2

Deep in injury time, Yalova might have equalised when following a free kick, Eyüp at the far post headed the ball into Onur’s grateful arms. FULL TIME SCORE: 1-2

SUMMING UP: A good hard working team performance from Esentepe who find themselves one place off the promotion play off places, 6 matches to go, it’s there if they want it.

Esentepe have a mix of age groups in the starting lineup today 5 teenagers, 2x 20 year olds, and 4 veterans over 30 it seems to be working for them, and more importantly, the team spirit is there.

At the back 45 year old OKAN KIBAR had a strong match, ably backed up by his defensive partner ŞENOL HACIOĞLU In midfield İLYAS NİYAZİ was always probing and scheming. Upfront Captain ESER KAN worked hard and he and Bıldırcın are building up a great partnership and understanding.

There can only be one Man of the Match’ BILDIRCIN of course!.