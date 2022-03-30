Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan donate 2 toy cars to hospital

Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan has donated two toy cars to the children’s ward in the Lefkosa Burhan Nalbantoglu State Hospital. The toy cars will be used to transport children between the ages of one to five years old, to the operating theatre instead of using a stretcher as is the normal procedure. The aim of this is to assist in making the journey to the operating theatre more fun and less stressful.

The toy car donations was presented to the General Hospital by the President, Ben Benoit and board members of Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan in the presence of Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli, Lefkosa Burhan Nalbantoglu State Hospital Chief Physician, Dr Adil Ozyilkan, Deputy Chief Physician Dr Hasan Hansel, Chief of Pediatrics Dr Cigdem Bakkaloglu and Pediatric Surgeon Dr Gonul Kucuk Erensu.

The funds for the toy cars were raised at the Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan’s Pre Christmas and New Year event held at Merit Royal Premium Hotel in December 2021.

The initial idea was to donate an electric toy car but following advise and guidance of paediatric surgeon Dr Gonul Kucuk Erensu , it was decided that the electric car could present possible health and safety implications.

The Minster of Health welcomed the gift for the hospital and stated that “This was the most inspiring, innovative and practical gift the hospital has received”.