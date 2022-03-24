Vote for Medi Foundation at the UK Turkish Cypriot Community Awards

By Chris Elliott….

Way back on 25th June 2020 I attended the launch of the Medi Foundation in Lefkosa which was the brainchild of Ismet Medi who had this to say about the foundation of his charity.

“I am Turkish Cypriot born in London, my parents were both born in a small Cypriot village in the Karpaz, which I am proud to say is called Kaleburnu.

I cared for my beloved mother for 4 years who was suffering from Alzheimer’s a beautiful lady who I loved very much and I lost my mother last year.

But I also must tell you that I was also an alcoholic for almost 4 years and now I am alcohol free for 33 months after medical treatments and I am in recovery process doing the treatment that is composed of individual psychotherapy, the 12 steps with a sponsor, group support and keep up to my life meaning and the joy of healing. I know this process of recovery I will do for the rest of my life.

After stopping drinking my mind was getting better and so was my body, I was feeling good and positive I wanted to reach out and help people in any way I could to help others do what I had managed to do.

I wanted to help others but did not know where to start or what to do, I felt like I wanted to just shout out and ask if anyone wants help. But I didn’t know where and how to start.

After many conversations and meetings, I start seeing the light and feeling the support when finally meeting like-minded people with the same vision, I am happy to say that the Medi Foundation was finally formed officially in February 2020.

Our aim is to help people of all ages with recovery from addictions of all kinds, for example Alcohol, gambling, technology, food, smoking, drugs.

The Medi Foundation now has on its board as members a great professional team full of energy, and also the President of the Prime Minister’s Anti-Drugs Commission, Mr. Hasan Karaokcu, who said the following”

“We have been calling all individuals and all segments of the society to shoulder the struggle since the day we took office, and that the Medi Foundation established under the leader ship of Ismet Koldas Medi is a very strong non-governmental organization with its vision and mission.”

Ismet Medi the Founder and President of the Medi Foundation also said “We know help is needed out there for our kids, families and everybody and we are going to do our utmost to help people to recover and to prevent others from addictions.”

Since those early days a great deal has happened and much has been achieved by the Medi Foundation in the TRNC and I invite our readers to click here and enter Ismet Medi of Medi Foundation as your vote for the Medi Foundation for the “Overseas Charity of the year” award

For more information of the Medi Foundation go to www.medifoundation.com