Native TRNC flavours meet Mesopotamian Culture

The TRNC will be represented at the 1st Mesopotamia Tourism and Gastronomy Fair.

The fair is being hosted by the Governor’s Office and Metropolitan Municipality of Diyarbakır, Turkey, with the support of TÜRSAB Fuarcılık Hizmetleri A.Ş and Diyarbakır Chamber of Commerce and Industry between 24 – 27 March 2022.

Senior buyers from Turkiye and international tour operators and travel agencies have been invited to this the first Mesopotamian Tourism and Gastronomy Fair. The 84 m2 TRNC stand was designed with the concept of the Great Inn in Nicosia and decorated with various visuals. Visitors will be introduced to the flavours of Turkish Cypriot culture with offerings of walnut and bergamot paste, molehiya (mallow), pastelli (honey and sesame bars), pilavuna (flaouna) and olives.

Deputy Prime Minister, Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu went to Diyarbakır on Wednesday, 23rd March to attend the opening of the fair and Ataoğlu will also be making some formal contacts in Diyarbakır.

Source (Turkish):TRNC Ministry of Tourism and Environment