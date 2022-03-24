Mayor Güngördü message on Down Syndrome Awareness Day

March 2st, Down Syndrome Awareness Day, is a day when efforts in this field are concentrated, what can be done is discussed and these are put into practice.

Down Syndrome is not a disease, it is a genetic difference. It is our only wish that our children with Down Syndrome are not excluded from society, that they live with equal rights like other children, and that they receive education under equal conditions.

It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that our children with Down Syndrome socialize and improve their perspectives and lifestyles in a positive way.

With these feelings and thoughts, I offer my love and respect, with the hope that March 21 will be a day when it is understood that we are equal and that there is no ‘difference’ between us.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality