TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu met with Secretary General of the OIC, Taha

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, who is in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad to attend the 48th Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, had a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha.

The development of relations between the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the TRNC was discussed during the meeting.

Before his meeting with the Secretary-General, Minister Ertuğruloğlu participated as a speaker in the interview which was organized in cooperation with the Peace and Diplomatic Studies Institute and the Riphah Public Policy Institute, with broad participation.

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu also gave interviews to media organizations throughout the day.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office