The play “Ah This poverty” was staged in Girne

As part of the Girne Municipality Theater Days, the play “Ah This poverty”, was staged last night 22nd March 2022.

The two-act play “Ah This poverty”, written and directed by Osman Gelen and staged by the Fourth Wall Culture and Thought Association, was staged at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre.

It has been noted that the play, which is stated to have attracted great interest from theater lovers, reveals negative effects such as migration caused by general problems such as lack of money, family unrest, unemployment, and young people falling into bad ways.

At the end of the play, a plaque of appreciation and flowers were presented to the players for their performance.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality