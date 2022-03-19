CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 219 has arrived

By Chris Elliott….

We apologise for the publishing delay this week and the reduced number of pages which was as a result of team member Margaret Sheard having an accident that resulted in her hospitalisation and hip surgery and we hope our readers will enjoy the online e-newspaper that we have been able to publish this week.



May we take this opportunity of thanking all our contributors for their continued support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and we look forward to receiving more news and reviews that we can share with our readers and followers.

Issue 219 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper by clicking here:

For those readers who wish to read past news and reviews from our wide selection of e-newspapers, please click below in the listing to make your selection

2022 Enewspapers:

2021 Enewspapers:

2020 Enewspapers:



.2019 Enewspapers: click here

2018 Enewspapers: click here

2017 Enewspapers: from 1st December click here