St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, March 2022 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, we are pleased to share with you their March 2022 magazine which is so full of information as under.

SERVICE TIMES FOR MARCH

Each Sunday there will be a service of Holy Communion at 10:30am

Each Thursday Morning at 10.30am there will be a service of Holy Communion.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Documentary proof (printed copies of a valid AdaPass will be required before entry can be allowed into the church.

Please note that wearing masks, social distancing and limits on numbers are still necessary and it is important to arrive on time as we will not be able to admit anyone after 10.30am.

Unvaccinated people: No entry permitted

For any further information please see the church website or contact the Church Wardens.

On Father Mike’s Page he writes:

“I write this on 2nd March – Ash Wednesday – while taking a short break to visit family in Ireland and the U.K. Janet and I will be returning to the TRNC shortly and it will be good to be back together again.

As we enter the Lenten season the good news is that in many places, though sadly not all, most of the restrictions imposed because of the Covid pandemic have been lifted. In the TRNC the main effect this will have is on the social distancing requirements for gathering together indoors: these have been eased somewhat which will enable the Church Council to look at what this means for us. Also travel restrictions for those entering the country have been eased which may enable our swallows and visitors to return sooner rather than later. ” ……..more……..

And so much more is included in this month’s magazine for readers which is interesting and enjoyable.

For those readers who may have internet issues that spoil their reading of the article below click here to download

Download Now!