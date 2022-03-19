Share your News and Reviews of the TRNC with the World

By Chris Elliott…

At CyprusScene we take a great interest in what is happening within Northern Cyprus communities and then using our various media outlets we share local news and reviews in English with the world which is so important if the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is to start gaining international recognition.

We are receiving from many contributors within the communities, their news, and reviews with much of it in Turkish which we have to translate to the best of our ability so this can be seen by international readers.

Despite the difficulties we face with limited resources we are committed to continue supporting our adopted homeland and help fight for justice and equality that is denied by the “EMBARGO” that is demanded by the so-called Republic of Cyprus and lamely supported by the UN, EU, UK and the world who have no desire to correct past errors in policies that have disadvantaged the Turkish Cypriots for many years.

So we invite our readers if they have interesting and appropriate news and reviews to email it to kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will do our best to share this with the world.

Thank you