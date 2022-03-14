President Tatar message of remembrance of the Bağlıköy Martyrs

President Ersin Tatar issued a message on the occasion of remembrance of Bağlıköy Martyrs.

In his message, President Tatar noted, “Once again, I commemorate with mercy and gratitude our 17 martyrs from Bağlıköy, who were martyred for the freedom and independence of the Turkish Cypriot people in the period 1958-1974, and I respectfully greet our veterans on the occasion of Bağlıköy Resistance, which is an epic in our national struggle history.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office