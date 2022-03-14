President Tatar and TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu made contacts in Antalya

President Ersin Tatar and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, made various contacts in Antalya where they have been attending the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Within the framework of these contacts, Tatar and Ertuğruloğlu met with Sierra Leone Minister of Foreign Affairs David Francis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Republic of Latvia, Artis Pabriks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Haciyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, Abusaid Muse Ali and President of the Independent Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD) Mahmut Asmalı and the accompanying delegation.

Source TRNC Public Information Office