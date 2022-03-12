Susie’s Quiz results for 10th March at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz Mistress….
We had another banging night at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe with Susie’s Quiz on the 10th March 2022.
The rounds consisted of, A Tabletop, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, A Music Round, The Letter Round which this week was music, Bump and Nominate.
The results were:
- 1st Dunne and Dusted
- 2nd Tyke That
- 3rd The Shebells
- 4th Paws 4 A Cause On Tour
- 5th Betcha By Golly Wow
- 6th The Foundations
- And the Famous Lemon went to Anglo-Swedes.
Thank you all for joining us and making it such a fun night with lots of laughter and Shut Ya Gobs and thank you to Ali Raza and his team for hosting us and Clarisse Cooper for your continual help.
See you all next week and Keep Quizzing
Quiz Mistress, Susie Q Xxxx
Categories: Entertainment, Readers Mail, Social news
Leave a Reply