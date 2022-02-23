 Taçoy takes over from Ertuğruloğlu at the TRNC Foreign Ministry

Hasan Taçoy, who was appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, took over the duty of Minister of Foreign Affairs from Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu with a ceremony.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ertuğruloğlu wished Taçoy success in his duty and said that he believed that Taçoy would fulfill the responsibilities of the Ministry.

Ertuğruloğlu stated that the bureaucrats who have been working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for years are a very successful team and said that Taçoy is lucky to work with a conscientious and determined team that will make a serious contribution to him.

At the handover ceremony, Minister Taçoy also stated that he is happy and proud to know that Ertuğruloğlu will share his experience and knowledge on the Cyprus issue with him.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office