Susie’s Quiz results for 17th February at the Diiva Restaurant

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

We had another great night for Susie’s Quiz at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on the 17th, February 2022 with lots of fun and laughter and also celebrating Alan Gardner’s birthday with a beautiful cake.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, A Tabletop, Music Round, The Letter Round which this week was lunch, breakfast and dinner, Bump and Nominate. We also played the skeleton game where quizzers had to guess where to stick the sticker.

The results were:

1 st Tyke That

2 nd Dunne and Dusted

3 rd Betcha by Golly Wow

And the Famous Lemon went to The Shebells.

Thank you all for joining us and thank you to Clarisse for all your continued help and a special thank you to Ali Raza and his team at Diiva Restaurant for hosting us as always.

Hope to see you all next week.

Keep Safe and Keep Quizzing

SUSIE Q Xxxx