Greek Cypriots causing delays at Metehan crossing point 

Statement by the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding Vehicle Crossings at Metehan Border Crossing



Due to the lack of infrastructure and physical restrictions imposed by the Greek Cypriot Administration, there is an ongoing heavy traffic jam at Metehan Border Gate. It is seen that the GCA has excessively stepped up its custom controls in order to prevent the Greek Cypriots from shopping in our country. Therefore, it has long avoided addressing the lack of infrastructure at the Metehan Border Crossing and removing physical obstacles.

This political attitude of the GCA complicates the daily lives of the Turkish Cypriot people, the Greek Cypriot people and foreigners and causes intense complaints to be lodged. If the Greek Cypriot side makes the necessary arrangements, the traffic congestion will come to an end and the need for seeking other solutions for the eas of vehicle crossings in the region will be eliminated.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office