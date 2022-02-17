Trainees attended entrance exam for Girne English course

A placement exam was held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, for the trainees who will attend the certified English course, organised in cooperation with the Municipality of Girne and Final International University and supported by the Cyprus Turkish Entrepreneurial Women’s Association (GİKAD) Academy, for sponsoring 40 women.

After the placement test held at the Final International University campus, according to the information given by the Municipality of Girne, the course program, which will start on Monday, February 2, 2022, and will end on April 27, 2022, and it was recorded that 114 people registered for the course program.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, in his statement on the subject, stated that the course is the third English course held in cooperation with Final International University and wished success to all the trainees who participated in the courses. Güngördü expressed his satisfaction with the intense interest in the courses and stated that this is an important opportunity for the people of the region. Güngördü thanked the management, academics and staff of Final International University, Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch staff and the Cyprus Turkish Entrepreneur Women’s Association (GİKAD) Academy, which provided support by covering 50% of the course fee of 40 women who attended the course.

