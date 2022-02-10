Susie’s Big Music Quiz on 7th February at The Balti House

Readers mail ….

Susie L Ford …. Quiz Master ….

It was another great night for Susie’s Big Music Quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe on 7th February 2022.

This was the first quiz back at The Balti House this year as during January many quizzers were ill with one thing or another, so was great to see the regular faces back with some new ones!

The rounds were A Tabletop – all singers with a special link of all X factor winners, The 50s and 60s, Girls Names, Marvin Gaye, TV shows, Intros, and the Big 20.

The results were:

1st Dunne & Dusted 106 points

2nd Tyke That 102 points

3rd The Foundations 99 1/2 points – all 3 teams winning a cash prize.

And the Famous Susie Lemon went to Betcha By Golly Wow with 82 points

Thank you to all the quizzers as always for joining us and thank you to Aliyah for her help collecting papers etc.

Thank you also to Mahmood and his Balti House team for hosting us.

Until next time, keep an eye out on my Facebook page “Susie L Ford” for more information on events and dates.

Keep Safe

SUSIE Q Xxxx